Rockets' Season Of Giving Continues With Jalen Green At Covenant House Texas

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green hosted a Thanksgiving event for teens and young adults living at Covenant House Texas Saturday evening.

Covenant House Texas provides shelter for homeless, abused and abandoned youth from ages 18-24. They offer a care model for homeless youth including mental health, substance abuse counseling and refuge from the streets for youth in crisis.

Green's event was the second of four community affairs as part of the Rockets' Season of Giving.

"This is something I always wanted to do since I've been in a position to have this power," Green said. "Being able to put a smile on these kids' faces and being able to help out is a great thing."

This marked Green's second Thanksgiving event since he joined the Rockets following the 2021 NBA Draft. Green's first-holiday occasion occurred in November 2021 when the second-year prospect hosted a Thanksgiving event for a group of teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Green was one of six servers who passed out Thanksgiving meals alongside his teammate K.J. Martin, who participated in his respective event Thursday evening at the Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center. Each resident who attended Green's event also received a gift bag sponsored by Adidas.

"This was a reality check for me to be thankful for what I have," Green said. "Talking with these kids and hearing their backgrounds, I'm encouraging them to keep going."

"Being a role model to kids is always a blessing. They look up to me because I can put a basketball into a hoop, but they really don't know me. I look at this as a chance to show my personality and who I am."

On the court, Green's sophomore season has gotten off to a prominent start. Through the first 16 games, Green is currently averaging a career-best 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

