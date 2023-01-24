Jalen Green Shines In Rockets Win Over Timberwolves, Losing Streak Ends At 13

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points, as the Houston Rockets ended their 13-game losing streak against the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green made his first basket of the night with a finger roll layup at the 9:22 mark of the first quarter. And by the end of the period, Green had surpassed his point total from Saturday (10) by scoring 13 points to give the Houston Rockets a 31-25 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green sustained his aggressiveness over the following three quarters. He finished with a career-high 42 points (15-of-25 FG, 6-12 ) to lead the Rockets to a 119-114 victory over the Timberwolves Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

With the win, the Rockets ended their 13-game losing streak.

Green wasn't alone in his attempt to set an early tone for the Rockets. Tari Eason received his second career start and scored six of his 11 points during the first three minutes to help Houston begin the night on a 9-0 run.

But D'Angelo Russell helped the Timberwolves find their rhythm after a slow start. He scored 19 points during the first half, which led to Minnesota entering halftime tied with the Rockets at 56.

Russell finished with 30 points while shooting 11-of-23 from the field, 6-of-12 from behind the arc.

Garrison Mathews provided the Rockets with a huge lift off the bench and added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. At the 1:43 mark of the third quarter, Mathews converted on a contested layup attempt to give the Rockets a 10-point lead.

Anthony Edwards followed his 44-point performance with a team-high 31 points on 9-20 shooting, 6-of-10 from behind the arc. Alperen Sengun added 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Season recap vs. the Timberwolves:

With the win, the Rockets ended their four-game regular-season series 1-3 against the Timberwolves. Houston's victory also ended a seven-game losing streak against Minnesota.

Jabari Smith Jr. remained out due to a right ankle sprain:

Jabari Smith Jr. missed his second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain he sustained Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Before the match, Silas said Smith is doing better and could make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Up Next:

The Rockets will continue their three-game homestand in a back-to-back contest against the Wizards (Wednesday) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (Thursday). After their contest against the Cavaliers, the Rockets will close their four-game week against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday inside Little Caesars Arena.

