John Wall opens up about his two-year tenure with the Houston Rockets and accuses the team of being "trash'' while tanking.

HOUSTON — Former five-time All-Star John Wall is describing his two-year tenure with the Houston Rockets as "trash'' while putting the franchise on blast in multiple ways.

"My first year in Houston, we were tanking - we were trying to lose on purpose,'' said Wall in a recent interview with the Run Your Race podcast, adding that he advised teammates, “This is not how the NBA is. It’s a bad organization right now. They’ve got to fix some s***.”

Wall said his decision to leave the team last year was the result of coach Stephen Silas asking him to become a backup despite Wall's assertion that "I was your best player.''

Wall said Silas told him "This is what the GM (Rafael Stone) wants. He wants you to play 10 to 15 minutes a game, sometimes don’t play.''

Wall said he declined to agree to that arrangement, and added that the strategy has led to the Rockets young players developing bad habits. Wall specifically mentioned that he has spoken to Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and K.J. Martin about those failings.

"The s*** y’all getting away with over there, if you go to any other teams you’d be out of the f***** league," Wall said he told the players "You wouldn’t play. I’m trying to explain it to them, because they think it’s sweet.

"Don’t get used to this. This is not how the NBA is. It’s a bad organization right now. They’ve got to fix some s***.''

Before the Rockets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Silas addressed Wall's comments about his tenure.

Silas said he understood Wall's frustration while arguing that the Rockets did everything possible to make the situation as positive as possible for Wall, who in 2021 appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets.

"Obviously, the organization decided that the rebuild was going to be underway and talked to John about it," Silas said. "I had multiple conversations with John about it and came to the conclusion that him not playing would be the solution."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN