John Wall Rips Rockets, But How Much Of His Comments Are One-Sided?

John Wall recently opened up about his tenure with the Houston Rockets, but how much of his comments are one-sided?

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets traded for John Wall in December of 2020, the objective was for the former five-time All-Star to help the organization make one last push as championship contenders with James Harden.

But as soon as he got off the plane following a trade from the Washington Wizards, Wall said Harden had invited him to attend a birthday party in Atlanta ahead of training camp.

He declined.

Wall recently joined the Run Your Race podcast, where he shared his experience about the 18 months he spent with the Rockets. He accused the team of tanking and what led to his decision to miss all of last season following a conversation with coach Stephen Silas.

Wall went on to say that the team did not want him around and that he had to hold private workout sessions away from his former teammates. But how much of Wall's conversation is one-sided?

Several of Houston's young players described Wall as a mentor they leaned on throughout last season. And Silas recently praised Wall for his time with the Rockets despite the unforeseen circumstances.

"He was around quite a bit — I loved talking hoops with him because he is a super smart guy," Silas said. "When Christmas came, he wasn't around as much. We would text back-and-forth. I always made sure to stay in touch with him.

"I was so happy for him when things got dissolved and he joined the Clippers. He has been one of my favorite guys I coached."

Wall was a part of the Rockets' initial rebuild that began following the jettison of Harden. But he did experience some success with the franchise before injuries derailed the team's hopes of staying competitive.

Houston had won eight of their next dozen games after trading Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, which included Wall leading the Rockets on a six-game winning streak alongside Victor Oladipo and Christian Wood.

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank during his lone season playing for the Rockets after a two-year hiatus.

Wall and the Rockets agreed to a buyout in June. And as an unrestricted free agent, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers.

Wall has appeared in 34 out of a possible 46 games this season, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Clippers. An abdominal injury currently has him sidelined for at least two weeks.

