Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. (Foot) To Be Re-Evaluated In A Week

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced that Kevin Porter Jr. will be re-evaluated after sustaining a left foot contusion against the Kings on Jan. 11.

Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his fifth consecutive game when the Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left foot contusion. And ahead of Saturday night's contest, coach Stephen Silas announced that the team will re-evaluate Porter's foot in a week.

The update on Porter's injury came a day after he missed Friday's practice to get an examination on his foot. His return remains unknown.

"They are saying that there is still pain," Silas said. "As long as there is pain, it could be another week...It has to be pain-free."

Porter sustained the injury during the Rockets' loss to the Sacramento Kings inside the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 11.

He collided with teammate Jae'Sean Tate and Kings forward Malik Monk late in the first quarter. He finished the game with five points, three assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes.

The Rockets have made adjustments in the absence of its starting point guard. But in three of the previous four games, there are moments where Houston needs Porter's on-court production.

"It hurts," Jalen Green said. "He is a great scorer for our team. He slows the game down for us. Hopefully, he'll be back soon."

Alperen Sengun added: "We are playing differently right now — he's our point guard. "[Without him], I'm handling the ball more when he is not playing."

