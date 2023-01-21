Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Fighting Through Adversity Inside Target Center

Despite being short-handed, the Houston Rockets will try and end a 12-game losing streak Saturday night against the depleted Timberwolves.

The Houston Rockets (10-35) will begin a home-and-home series against the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24) on Saturday.

The Rockets have dropped 12 consecutive games entering the Target Center. But Houston will also try to break its six-game losing streak against the Timberwolves. During their latest meeting on Jan. 8, Houston fell 104-96 to Minnesota despite Kevin Porter Jr.'s 25 points (9-of-15 FG, 5-of-9 3PT), six rebounds and five assists.

"We have to beat them down the floor," coach Stephen Silas said. "This has to be a game where we are running up and down and beating them before they can get their defense set. We have to crash the offensive glass. And if they are going to give us wide-open shots, we have to be able to make them."

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 21 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) DOUBTFUL

Jabari Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) DOUBTFUL

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report:

Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) QUESTIONABLE

Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) QUESTIONABLE

Austin Rivers (left knee contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) OUT

Three things to watch:

Avoiding the inevitable second quarter lock down:

The Timberwolves shut down their opponents in the second quarter. By giving up an average of 27.8 points in the period, Minnesota has allowed the second-lowest field goal percentage (.441) and the fourth-lowest three-point percentage (.335).

The Rockets fell victim to the Timberwolves' second-quarter lockdown during their 129-117 loss on Nov. 5. The Timberwolves held Houston to 15 points during the period, which marked their second-lowest point total for a quarter this season.

Filling the void:

Injuries have plagued the Rockets and Timberwolves since their last meeting on Jan. 8. Already down All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota has since lost Rudy Gobert due to a sore right groin.

He has missed the previous two games. And according to the Star Tribune, the Timberwolves will begin their home-and-home series against the Rockets without Gobert.

Naz Reid has started in Gobert's place and has averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

The Rockets will likely be without Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. due to a pair of injuries. Silas announced Friday afternoon that both players did not participate in practice but mentioned that Smith received treatment on his right ankle sprain inside the Toyota Center.

Porter continues to recover from a left foot contusion he suffered against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 11. Silas said Porter was getting his foot examined at the time of practice, and his return remains unknown.

The 12th different starting lineup:

With Porter and Smith out, Silas will be using his 12th different starting lineup of the season.

Houston's starting five will likely consist of Alperen Sengun, Jae'Sean Tate, K.J. Martin, Eric Gordon and Jalen Green. Silas has used this lineup once, and they scored 16 points in three minutes.

