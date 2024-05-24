Houston Rockets Legend Tracy McGrady Turns 45
Houston Rockets legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady turned 45 years old on Friday. McGrady received his Hall of Fame honor in 2017. He played 15 seasons in the league, six with the Rockets from 2004 to 2010.
He began his career with the Rockets in June 2004, after the franchise acquired the two-time scoring champion from the Orlando Magic. Houston landed his services in a deal that sent then-All-Star point guard Steve Francis to Orlando.
McGrady's arrival made the Rockets contenders in the mid-2000s, as the All-NBA guard teamed up with Yao Ming. Together, McGrady and Yao led the Rockets to three post-season appearances. Their best year together came in the 2007-08 season. The duo led the Rockets to a 55-27 record. The season also marked the year McGrady helped the Rockets record 22 consecutive victories, which was the second-longest in NBA history.
The Rockets' 22-game winning streak became one of McGrady's memorable moments with the franchise. However, the best came on Dec. 9, 2004, when McGrady led the Rockets to an 81-80 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
McGrady led the Rockets to a late victory, scoring 13 points during the final 35 seconds. He finished the game with 33 points on 12-of-29 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from behind the arc. Before his departure in February 2010, McGrady spent six seasons with the Rockets, averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 303 career games.
