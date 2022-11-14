Clippers vs. Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Houston Rockets (2-11) have a chance to be close to home over their next six games - with each match-up staying in the state of Texas.

And despite posting a 1-3 record over their recent four-game road trip, the Rockets will have a chance to bounce back with five of those next six games at home.

Starting with tonight's game against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-6.)

Here are three things to watch in this Western Conference showdown ...

Will Jalen Green Play?

One of the most promising signs over the past four games was the improvements from last season's first round pick Jalen Green.

Most notably the 2021 No. 2 overall pick's third quarter outburst against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, Green is limited as questionable for tonight's game with right shoulder soreness.

Scoring a game-high 33 points in Saturday's 119-106, his second 30+ point game in the past three games, the Rockets will need to fill the offensive void elsewhere if the second-year guard is in street clothes tonight.

Containing Paul George

Victors of five of their last seven games, the Clippers have managed to stay afloat without two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

And Paul George has been a big reason why.

Despite struggling from the field on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, managing just 17 points on 5 of 21 from the field, the seven-time All Star has put the weight of the Clippers on his shoulders in the first half of the season.

But even with his off-shooting night, George has averaged 27.7 points while sooting nearly .500 from the field and .385 from three-point range over six November games.

If the Rockets want a chance tonight, they will need to do everything in their power to limit one of last season's All NBA Third-Team members.

Reason being that the Clippers post a 6-1 record in games that George scores over 25 points.

In games that he scores less than 25? 1-4.

What Does the Frontcourt Rotation Look Like?

Houston has seen multiple different players crack the starting lineup in the first 13 games of the 2022 campaign - nine to be exact.

For example, second-year center Alperen Sengun started the season leading the Rockets second unit behind fellow center Bruno Fernando.

But over the past eight games Sengun has served as the Rockets starting center, filling in the place off offseason trade piece Christian Wood.

And while these rotation changes provide head coach Stephen Silas a look at different schemes and adjustments, it does not take away from the difficulty of benching guys that may deserve playing time.

"It's probably the one thing that keeps me up at night," Silas said. "Guys who have earned minutes by working hard and doing everything you asked — a decision has to be made based on numbers. It is a difficult thing because we have a bunch of guys who deserve to play. But that is my job to make those decisions."

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN