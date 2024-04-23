Rockets 2023-24 Review: Nate Hinton is H-Town Made
HOUSTON -- When Ime Udoka departed FedExForum on February 14, he did so in frustration. The Houston Rockets had sustained an embarrassing 121-113 loss to the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies.
It was the final game before the NBA's All-Star break, and the defeat had Udoka considering a lineup change. Many believed Udoka made his statement to replace Jalen Green in the starting lineup. However, Udoka may have been thinking of a way to incorporate two-way prospect Nate Hinton within his rotation.
Hinton significantly boosted the Rockets play when he checked into the game with 10:41 left in the second quarter. With Houston down 46-23 when he checked in for Green, Hinton scored seven of his season-best 10 points off the bench. His energy on both ends helped the Rockets embark on a 26-8 run to close the first half. His contributions played a role in the Rockets nearly completing a 20-point comeback victory.
"It was good to see somebody come in and bring some juice," Udoka said after the game. "Especially when the others put us in a deficit due to energy level and competitiveness."
The production Hinton showcased against the Grizzlies illustrated the gritty and passionate playstyle he developed four years ago as a college sophomore at the University of Houston.
The 2023-24 season featured Hinton using coach Kelvin Sampson's teachings to increase the Rockets' on-court production when Udoka called upon his number.
Hinton's best moments of the season came in the 24 games he played with the Rockets' G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 14.7 points on 43.0 percent shooting from the field and 4.8 assists. His hustle awarded him All-Defensive G League honors, averaging 5.3 defensive rebounds and 2.3 steals, where he finished second in the league.
Udoka deeply adores players who possess a certain grit about their play. Following his first season playing for Udoka, Hinton's attributes could lead to a constant role for the city next year, where he laid the groundwork for his professional career.
"Any time you get an opportunity to have Houston across your chest, it's a great feeling," Hinton said when he first signed with the Rockets last July. "Especially with the love I have for the University of Houston and the city."
