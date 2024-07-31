Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard Voted Potential 'Best Pick' in 2024 NBA Draft
Summer League is in the past and the next stage of the NBA offseason is the arrival of training camp around the league. Until then, basketball fans can get their fix in by watching Olympic basketball. Offseason content is going to continue being churned, though.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo took a poll comprised of 20 NBA executives and scouts -- some of the best basketball minds and talent evaluators on the planet. With a variety of topics being covered, the executives and scouts were asked which rookie will prove to be the draft's "best pick."
Houston Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard received the most votes to prove to be the best pick in the draft. After his Summer League performance, this doesn't come as much of a shock whatsoever.
In Las Vegas, Sheppard averaged 20.0 points and 5.3 assists per contest and earned 2K25 Summer League First Team honors. Despite playing off the bench for the majority of his lone season with Kentucky, the Rockets guard seems to be ready to make an instant impact in Houston.
"Sheppard is going to help Houston right away, and I think he has a chance to be an All-Star down the road," an Eastern Conference executive told ESPN.
The ability to score efficiently was known for Sheppard. He proved that he could expand his game in terms of shot creation and playmaking, though, as he thrived in a full-time point guard role in Las Vegas.
While a bench role is headed Sheppard's way once again, the ability to play with the ball in his hands and find good looks as a floor-spacer will allow him to shine early in his NBA career. His scoring gravity should elevate the Rockets' ceiling as a team in his first season in the league.
