Rockets Road Struggles Continue In Loss To Timberwolves

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets began their four-game road trip in the same fashion as their previous voyage. But instead of the heart and hustle that resulted in an eight-point loss in Salt lake City, the Rockets sustained a 129-117 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the loss, the 1-9 Rockets remained winless on the road while extending their losing streak to six.

Jalen Green scored a team-high 21 points on 6-for-16 shooting from the field. K.J. Martin and Alperen Sengun each added 17 points.

Three days after their abysmal first-quarter start amid a 109-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the Rockets had their best opening to a game against the Timberwolves.

Houston scored 34 first-quarter points, with Green attributing nine. Despite a solid start on the offensive side of the ball, the Rockets' inferior defense helped the Timberwolves take a five-point lead into the second quarter.

Minnesota started to take control of the game due to the Rockets' inability to take care of the ball. Houston committed 15 turnovers during the first half, which resulted in 27 points for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota outscored the Rockets 20-4 to close out the second quarter, which gave the Timberwolves a 68-49 lead at the half. Karl Anthony-Towns led the Timberwolves in scoring with a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points in the win.

Following the loss, the Rockets will play the second contest of their four-game road trip on Monday during an interconference match against the 2-8 Orlando Magic. Tip-off is slated for 6 P.M. CT inside the Amway Center.

