Rockets Game 9 Notebook: Sustaining Positivity Amid Adversity

HOUSTON — Before the Houston Rockets played the first home-and-home series against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 24, coach Stephen Silas said remaining positive is essential.

At the time, the Rockets had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign after dropping their first three games. Outside of a 44-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Rockets could have won two out of their first three games.

Nine days after Silas expressed the importance of positivity during his pre-game media availability, the Rockets' young corps will have to lean on their coach more than ever following a 109-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

"We lean on coach because that is the head," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "We need him in good spirits so it can leak, and we can have momentum and energy. Losing can be frustrating, it's a part of the competition. Every game, we have been right there. We cannot allow these losses to switch our playing styles and concepts."

After dropping the home-and-home series against the Clippers, the Rockets are currently riding a five-game losing streak. Their 1-8 record does not attest to the fight Houston has showcased.

The Rockets have lost by an average margin of 9.4 points over the previous five games. With the exception of their wire-to-wire loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston had a chance to win each game until the lack of fourth-quarter execution hindered the Rockets' chances of adding to their win column.

The Rockets came within striking distance when Porter drilled a 25-foot triple to bring Houston within five points with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles did not have the best execution down the stretch, but their late-game performance was enough to outscore Houston 19-16 during the final period.

The lack of late-game execution played a significant part in Houston's road loss to the Clippers Monday night. Although unpleasant at the moment, Jalen Green believes each close battle the Rockets have had throughout their first nine games is another learning experience for the young corps.

"We have to execute plays towards the end of the game," Green said. "Sometimes, we cannot get to the ball, or we are not setting screens. Those are important down the stretch of the game, especially when we are that close."

Learning how to avoid slow starts

The Rockets are going through a disheartening lecture of late-game execution. But Houston is also learning how not to fall behind opponents early due to a horrific start.

"When you are climbing back to tie the game, you have to be borderline perfect the rest of the way," Silas said. "It's a rough way to start the game. Understanding the importance of the beginning of the game as well as the end is important to our group."

Luke Kennard drilled a triple to give the Clippers an early 20-5 lead over the Rockets with 5:09 left in the first quarter. The trio of Tari Eason, Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix helped the Rockets pick up the tempo on both ends of the court as reserves.

Porter and Silas credited the second unit for picking up the energy and creating the momentum that helped the Rockets find their rhythm for the remaining 42 minutes.

Porter said Silas is doing a great job getting the team ready to compete on a nightly basis, but it is not until the players find themselves down by double-digits before playing as a cohesion unit.

Quick Hits:

- John Wall made his long-awaited return to Houston as an opponent. Houston's former point guard finished the game with six points and four assists.

- Jabari Smith Jr. left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a potential leg injury. He notched four rebounds and two points before his departure.

- Jalen Green, who came into the game averaging 14.0 points on 25.4 percent shooting over the previous four games, broke out of his slump during the third quarter. Green scored 14 of his 22 points while finishing the game shooting 53 percent from the field.