Short-Handed Rockets Get Road Victory Over Pistons

Despite being short-handed with three starters and coach Stephen Silas out, the Houston Rockets recorded a road victory against the Pistons.

The Houston Rockets were short-handed against the Detroit Pistons Saturday night.

Coach Stephen Silas was in Charlotte to attend a memorial service for his late father, Paul Silas. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. were out due to their respective injuries. And a few hours before tip-off, the Rockets ruled Alperen Sengun out due to a non-COVID illness.

The Rockets fought hard inside Little Caesars Arena. And their efforts led to a 117-114 victory over the Pistons.

Eric Gordon led the way with a team-high 24 points (8-17 FG) and seven assists. He gave the Rockets new life with his lone 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Tari Eason recorded his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

As expected, it took the Rockets a while to get going in Detroit without their head coach and three starters. Houston fell behind by 14 points late in the first quarter. But the Rockets began to gain momentum during the second period.

They outscored the Pistons 32-20 during the second quarter. And by halftime, the Rockets held a 59-57 lead over the Pistons.

Houston was able to sustain their play at the start of the third quarter. And after K.J. Martin scored a layup with 7 minutes and 51 seconds left in the period, the Rockets held a 10-point lead (71-61).

The Rockets extended their lead to 12 on the next possession. But the Pistons closed the third quarter on a 22-7 run, which led to Detroit entering the final period with an 86-83 lead.

Alec Burks led the Pistons on the night with 21 points on a career-best 6-of-12 shooting from behind the arc. Burks connected on a huge triple with 1 minute and 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

His 3-point basket gave the Pistons a 111-109 lead.

But behind the hustle and grit from Martin, Houston closed the game on an 8-3 run. Martin finished the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jae'Sean Tate came off the bench and added 13 points.

Down three starters, what did the starting lineup look like in Detroit?

In the absence of Green, Porter and Sengun, the Rockets starting lineup consisted of Daishen Nix, Eric Gordon, Tari Eason, K.J. Martin and Jabari Smith Jr.

Jabari Smith Jr. takes the lead as the Rockets' defensive anchor:

This game was an opportunity for Jabari Smith Jr. to take the helm as Houston's go-to scorer. But the rookie prospect from Auburn University fell short.

He finished the game with seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. But Smith did provide Houston with a lift on the defensive end. He recorded 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals to contribute to the win.

Up Next:

The Rockets will return to the Toyota Center to play four of their next five games at home, which begins with a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

