Skip to main content

Rockets Stephen Silas Regrets Coaching of David Nwaba: 'I Could've Done Better'

Following David Nwaba's departure to the Thunder, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas gave an honest evaluation when reflecting on his former player.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets took a trip to the Bahamas in September of 2021, David Nwaba took Josh Christopher under his wing. Christopher had joined the team two months before the trip after the Rockets made him their fourth and final pick (No. 24 overall) during the 2021 NBA Draft. 

Nwaba paid for Christopher's dinners during their short stay in the Bahamas. And throughout his rookie campaign, Christopher noticed that he and Nwaba shared similar traits as two-way athletic guards who can push the pace.

"David is an amazing person and super fun to be around," Christopher said. "He was a hard worker no matter what his situation was last year. He stayed in the lab and kept working. Wherever he ends up, he'll be ready."

Christopher entered training camp preparing for his second season with Nwaba as a teammate. But when the Rockets open their first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Christopher will no longer have Nwaba as a veteran.

Thursday evening, the Rockets packaged Nwaba and three other players to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick.

Nwaba's departure reminded Christopher that the Rockets are still in the early stages of a rebuild — given another significant roster change. But for coach Stephen Silas, Nwaba's jettison brought a sense of regret. 

"I could've done a better job coaching him," Silas said. "I went too long of stretches without playing him last season. The energy that he brought to the court and the things that he could do on the floor, throwing him into the game more is something I could have done."

Silas had an opportunity to express his regrets to Nwaba in person during training camp in Lake Charles. Silas said there were times Nwaba would go as many as 14 consecutive games without playing and blames no one but himself for the decision. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Silas appreciated Nwaba as a veteran he could rely upon throughout his first two years as head coach of the Rockets.

One of Nwaba's most memorable moments with the Rockets took place in March of 2021. Nwaba played through a severely injured wrist during the Rockets 133-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss.

"When I look back at my time with David, I kick myself a little bit," Silas said. "You are always learning and thinking about different situations and how to get better. But that's one where I could have done better."

Nwaba joined the Rockets in June of 2020 as a free agent. He appeared in 76 games and averaged 6.7 points on 48.5 percent shooting from the field and 3.5 rebounds during his two-year stint with the Rockets. 

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_18026586
News

Rockets Converting Bruno Fernando To Two-Way Contract

By Coty M. Davis
Derrick Favors
News

Will Trade Acquisitions Theo Maledon, Derrick Favors Stay With Rockets?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17956152
News

Rockets Continue Adding Assets From Mavs Christian Wood Trade

By Coty M. Davis
Moe Harkless, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets
News

Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome Not Expected to Remain with Rockets

By Grant Afseth
93E3DBC6-1C06-4246-8F93-83654A998493
News

BREAKING: Rockets, Thunder Completing Multi-Player Trade

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_18706369
News

Rockets Training Camp: TyTy Washington Credits Summer League For Easier Transition

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18057740
News

Garrison Mathews Maintains Underdog Mentality In Second Season With Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17658411
News

Houston Rockets Training Camp Day 2: Reality Check Sets In

By Coty M. Davis