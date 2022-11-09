Skip to main content

Raptors vs. Rockets: 3 Things to Watch

The Houston Rockets snapped a seven game skid with Monday night's victory, and look to make it a two-game winning streak on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

Entering Monday night's game on the road against the Orlando Magic in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, the Houston Rockets responded in a big way on the road. 

Now in the third of four consecutive games on the road, the team faces another test - the Toronto Raptors (6-5). 

Here are three things to watch when Houston makes it way to Toronto for this interconference match-up. 

How Does Toronto Fare Without Pascal Siakam?

Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam has been officially ruled out for at least the next two weeks with a right adductor strain. 

Siakam, who is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists this season (all career bests), is a huge blow to lose on both sides of the ball for Toronto. 

The second All-NBA team selection last season was in a great stretch of basketball before the injury, recording two triple-doubles over nine games.  

Expect to see an increase of usage from last season's Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and five rebounds over ten games this season. 

Can Jabari Smith Jr. Get Out of His Slump?

Jabari Smith Jr. returned to the Rockets' lineup Monday night after dealing with the flu for the previous few days. 

And despite an unmemorable three point, one rebound and assist outing, Smith looks to bounce back from what has been a rocky start to the No. 3 picks career. 

Averaging 10 points, 5.6 rebounds on .303 percent from the field, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas recognizes what the former Auburn product was dealing with over the past week. 

"He seemed out of rhythm to me," Silas said. "He seemed like someone who had been sick, out of practice, and in bed. He was trying to do the right thing but missed open looks and fumbled the ball a few times."

Dealing with similar issues last season with 2021 draft picks Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Silas knows firsthand how difficult in can be for a rookie. 

"We've been here before with young guys," head coach Stephen Silas said. "We know the recipe is hard work, competitiveness, and a want to get better. But that is part of being young. That's a part of being a rookie going through the ups and downs."

Will the Three-Ball Continue to Fall?

A pivotal factor in the Rockets' 134-127 victory over the Orlando Magic Monday night was their ability to connect from beyond the arc. 

Finishing the nigh 24-48 (50.0 percent) from three and making make triples than two point field goals, the Rockets had its way offensively - including 71 points at the break. 

But what was the biggest reason for this offensive outpour? 

Sharing the basketball. 

“It was the ball movement that led to the 3-point shooting tonight for us," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “We're not going to make 24 threes every night, but at least we're creating opportunities for our teammates. I've been talking to them a lot about it and hopefully it's sinking in.”

Totaling 31 assists as a unit, with four players topping at least four themselves. 

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way in the dimes department, dishing out 11, to go along with 17 points and eight rebounds. 

