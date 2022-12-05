Rockets vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will play their next eight of nine games at home, which will begin Monday night against the 76ers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (6-17) will return to the Toyota Center Monday night for an interconference match against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11). This will be the Rockets' first match of the season against the 76ers, who have won five straight games over Houston.

For another chance to play against his former team, James Harden could return to the 76ers' lineup after missing 14 consecutive games due to a foot injury.

Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds on 44.1 percent shooting from the field in nine games. Since departing Houston in January 2021, Harden is 2-1 against the Rockets.

The Rockets are returning to their home court following a four-game west coast road trip. Houston went 1-4 with their lone win coming Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Green led the Rockets to the comeback victory with 30 points — after scoring 20 in the third quarter.

Rockets vs. 76ers Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Warriors Injury Report

James Harden (right foot tendon strain): QUESTIONABLE

Georges Niang (right foot soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Springer (right quad strain) QUESTIONABLE

Tyrese Maxey (left foot soreness): OUT

Rockets vs. 76ers Projected Starters

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard: De'Anthony Melton

Guard: Shake Milton

Forward: Tobias Harris

Forward: P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

