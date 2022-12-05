Rockets vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (6-17) will return to the Toyota Center Monday night for an interconference match against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11). This will be the Rockets' first match of the season against the 76ers, who have won five straight games over Houston.
For another chance to play against his former team, James Harden could return to the 76ers' lineup after missing 14 consecutive games due to a foot injury.
Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds on 44.1 percent shooting from the field in nine games. Since departing Houston in January 2021, Harden is 2-1 against the Rockets.
The Rockets are returning to their home court following a four-game west coast road trip. Houston went 1-4 with their lone win coming Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.
Jalen Green led the Rockets to the comeback victory with 30 points — after scoring 20 in the third quarter.
Rockets vs. 76ers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Warriors Injury Report
- James Harden (right foot tendon strain): QUESTIONABLE
- Georges Niang (right foot soreness): QUESTIONABLE
- Jaden Springer (right quad strain) QUESTIONABLE
- Tyrese Maxey (left foot soreness): OUT
Rockets vs. 76ers Projected Starters
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard: De'Anthony Melton
- Guard: Shake Milton
- Forward: Tobias Harris
- Forward: P.J. Tucker
- Center: Joel Embiid
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
