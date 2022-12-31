Rockets vs. Knicks: Slowing Down Julius Randle Is No Easy Feat: 'He Is A Handful'

Knicks' All-Star forward Julius Randle has been on a tear the previous five games, and the Houston Rockets will be stuck with the task of slowing down the Texas native.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets appear to play an All-Star caliber player in the middle of their most impressive runs.

The past eight days featured the Rockets trying to contain Luka Doncic with a pair of matches against the Dallas Mavericks. Since his 50-point explosion in Houston on Dec. 23, Doncic has averaged 44.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists.

The Rockets will face another All-Star caliber player in Julius Randle Saturday night. The New York Knicks (18-18) are entering the Toyota Center on a five-game losing streak. But the Knicks' struggles have not been due to the MVP production from Randle.

"Julius Randle is a great player," Tari Eason said. "He is unbelievable at getting downhill. He is physical. The addition of Jalen Brunson has opened up his game more."

Randle's ninth season has the potential to be the best of his career. The Dallas native is averaging 23.8 points and 9.7 rebounds while notching 18 double-doubles.

But since the Knicks began their five-game losing streak, Randle has surprisingly had some of the best games of his career.

He has averaged 32.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the losing skid. Randle's best performance came in a seven-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, where he recorded a season-best 41 points and 11 rebounds.

"He is a handful, especially with how we need to game plan for him in terms of guarding him in the post," Eason said. "We are going to go out there and do the best we can."

Randle has been a problematic opponent for the Rockets after he recovered from a leg injury sustained against Houston in 2014. He has since averaged 18.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 20 games versus the Rockets.

During Randle's most recent contest against Houston, he led the Knicks to a 116-103 victory in November of 2021. He posted 21 points, six rebounds and six assists inside Madison Square Garden.

