Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?

After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (10-24) will finish their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (19-16) inside the American Airlines Center. The game will mark the second contest in a one-week span that Houston will face the Mavericks and the hottest player in the league Luka Doncic.

He recorded a game-high 50 points in a win over the Rockets Friday night. Four days later, Doncic became the first player since James Harden to record a 60-point triple-double.

The perennial MVP candidate led Dallas to a 126-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. The Mavericks are riding a four-game winning streak following his historic performances, with Doncic averaging 41.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Defending Doncic is a daunting task for any team on a nightly basis, but the Rockets have the defensive components to contain the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week.

"It is a different game when Luka is out there," coach Stephen Silas said. "He handles [the ball] so much...Luka is just different."

Doncic shot 17-of-30 from the field and 6-of-12 from behind the arc against the Rockets on Dec. 23, but he did not have an easy night on his way to a 50-point performance.

Kevin Porter Jr. began the night playing solid defense on Doncic. Despite starting the game scoring five points, Porter held Doncic to 0-of-2 shooting when guarding him one-on-one.

His first handful of points came at the foul line and an open 3-pointer following a defensive miscommunication by Houston.

But when Porter picked up his third foul with 5 minutes and 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Silas acknowledged that Porter's early foul troubles forced him to change his defensive scheme.

"That changed the game a lot," Silas said. "It limited them on how much Scoot [Kevin Porter Jr.] could play during the first half. He has the length and quickness to match with Luka. It changed quite a bit."

Porter's foul troubles allowed Silas to see how Jabari Smith Jr. faired against Doncic. Smith created missed shots and forced turnovers when guarding Doncic on several occasions.

Smith, who claimed that defense was his best on-court attribute during summer league, has the defensive intangibles to guard all five positions.

The rookie from Auburn University also set a career-high in points. He scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds.

"I want to guard the best player every night — it doesn't matter if they are the biggest or the smallest player," Smith said. "It's my competitiveness. Me knowing how I can play defense and taking some pressure off my teammates. I'm trying to step in and bring that energy and effort on defense."

Outside of giving up the most points since Corey Brewer (51) in April of 2014, the Rockets had one of their best defensive performances against the Mavericks.

They held every other player to 11 points, with Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie each scoring 11 as Dallas' next-highest scorers.

Houston will not hold Doncic to a dozen points Thursday night. But the team does have the defensive components to prevent another memorable night for Doncic.

"I'm not sure he made an easy shot," Silas said. "We made every shot hard. But that is the greatness of a great player...Just too much Luka."

