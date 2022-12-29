Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will close their three-game road-trip Thursday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

HOUSTON — After falling to the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets (10-24) will conclude their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (19-16) inside American Airlines Center.

The Rockets sustained a 112-106 home loss to the Mavericks on Friday. Luka Doncic recorded a game-high 50 points in the win. Four days later, he became the first player since James Harden to record a 60-point triple-double.

The perennial MVP candidate led Dallas to a 126-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Following his historic performance, Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

"We have Luka next game again," K.J. Martin said. "We will get some rest and get ready to play another great team."

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) OUT

Josh Green (right elbow sprain) OUT

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) OUT

Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Dallas Mavericks

PG Luka Doncic

SG Spencer Dinwiddie

SF Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF Christian Wood

C Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

