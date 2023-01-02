Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will close their four-game regular season series against the Mavericks Monday night.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (10-26) will close their four-game regular season series against the Dallas Mavericks (21-16) Monday night, inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets will try to end their three-game losing skid in their first game of 2023. Unfortunately, their first contest in the new year will come against Luka Doncic, who has been on a tear since his 50-point explosion in Houston on Dec. 23.

Doncic is averaging 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists over his last five games. Saturday night, he led the Mavericks to a 126-125 road win over the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic recorded a game-high 51 points on 18-of-29 shooting from the field, nine assists and six rebounds.

"He is shooting more free-throws, which is bumping his scoring up," coach Stephen Silas said. "It has always been his passing that separated him from everyone else. Now, he is adding the scoring to his passing, which makes him a nightmare to defend and prepare for."

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 2 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Alperen Sengun (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain): OUT

Josh Green (right elbow sprain): OUT

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear): OUT

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Dallas Mavericks

Guard: Luka Doncic

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Forward: Christian Wood

Center: Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

