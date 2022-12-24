Mavericks Luka Doncic Praises Rockets Jalen Green: 'They Should Build Around Him'

Following the Houston Rockets' loss to the Mavericks, Luka Doncic had high praise for second-year guard Jalen Green.

HOUSTON — Second-year guard Jalen Green had a solid performance when the Houston Rockets dropped their fifth consecutive game Friday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Green finished the night with 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists inside the Toyota Center. He erupted for 13 points in the third quarter to help the Rockets overcome a 16-point deficit before falling 112-106 to the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic, who recorded 50 points in the win, has been impressed by the growth he has seen in the Rockets since the start of their rebuild. But the perennial MVP candidate believes Houston has their next franchise cornerstone with Green at the helm.

"We’ve played them twice this year — I think they have a really young team, but they have a lot of talent," Doncic said. "They play with a lot of force, a lot of energy. I think they’ve improved a lot.

"I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league. He’s already a star. They have a great guy here, so they should build around him."

Green has had some of his best all-around performances when facing the Mavericks in six career games. On Nov. 16, Green led the Rockets to a 101-92 road victory. He notched 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Doncic watched from the sidelines of the American Airlines Center.

In 32 games this season, Green has averaged 21.3 points on 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

