Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Phoenix Suns. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) drives with the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.
Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) drives with the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns in the Valley.

The Rockets are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with just a handful of games remaining, and a win could further solidify that placement in the standings.

As for the Suns, they have a little more desperation with this matchup. They are in direct competition with the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed, which is the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.

Every game is crucial for the Suns down the stretch, especially against the Rockets, who still hold the rights to their first-round draft pick.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Suns game.

Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, March 30
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Suns Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

Phoenix Suns

  • SG Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Phoenix Suns

  • PG Collin Gillespie
  • SG Devin Booker
  • SF Ryan Dunn
  • PF Kevin Durant
  • C Nick Richards

