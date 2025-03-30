Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns in the Valley.
The Rockets are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with just a handful of games remaining, and a win could further solidify that placement in the standings.
As for the Suns, they have a little more desperation with this matchup. They are in direct competition with the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed, which is the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.
Every game is crucial for the Suns down the stretch, especially against the Rockets, who still hold the rights to their first-round draft pick.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Suns game.
Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Suns Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
Phoenix Suns
- SG Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Phoenix Suns
- PG Collin Gillespie
- SG Devin Booker
- SF Ryan Dunn
- PF Kevin Durant
- C Nick Richards
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.