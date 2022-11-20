Rockets vs Warriors: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (3-13) will take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors (7-9) Sunday evening inside the Toyota Center. The Rockets' match against the Warriors will mark the second game of a four-game homestand, which began with a loss to the Pacers Friday night.

The Warriors are coming into Houston seeking their first road victory of the 2022-23 campaign. Golden State's road struggles consist of eight consecutive losses averaging 113.6 points on 36 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Despite splitting their previous two games, the Rockets have held their opponents to 95.5 points as Houston continues to enhance their defense.

"Knowing that we have a big-time challenge ahead of us, you cannot help but be ready for tomorrow," coach Stephen Silas said. "Golden State is coming in looking for their first road win. They are going to be ready. And we need to be ready."

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Kevin Porter Jr. (left low back soreness): DOUBTFUL

Warriors Injury Report

Andre Iguodala (left hip injury): OUT

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starters

Golden State Warriors

Guard: Stephen Curry

Guard: Klay Thompson

Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Forward: Draymond Green

Center: Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr. (Eric Gordon if Porter is unavailable)

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon (K.J. Martin if Porter is unavailable)

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

