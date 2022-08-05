Rockets Stephen Silas Makes Appearance At Texans Training Camp

HOUSTON — Houston Texans' rookie defensive lineman Thomas Booker has caught the attention of his coaches and teammates through the first week of training camp practice. And Friday morning, Booker's impressive play caught the attention of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

"The technique that they have and the leverage they need, it's unbelievable," Silas said. "There was one hit right here on the sidelines — it was so fast. It shows how much work they put in to get to this point. It's a lot."

The play Silas was referring to resulted from a tackle Booker made on wide receiver Chad Beebe during Day 5 of Texans training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Silas said he reached out to coach Lovie Smith expressing his interest in attending training camp practice. It was the first time Silas and Smith met, as the two coaches shared a lengthy conversation during warm-ups.

Silas was enamored by Smith's coaching. He said he liked how active Smith was, especially when teaching the younger guys on the roster. He also took a moment to meet with general manager Nick Caserio prior to the start of practice.

"Anytime you get a compliment from a coach, it is a big thing," Smith said. "You have to have relationships and you have to be hands-on coaching the players in a positive environment. I know Stephen's style of coaching. It works, and of course, we're trying to do some of the same things."

Silas enjoyed the chance to observe the Texans during practice. But his visit became more meaningful after learning that Smith has a genuine appreciation for his work as head coach of the Rockets.

"Stephen [Silas] is doing a great job," Smith said. "I'm a big basketball fan. I see what he's doing with our Rockets. He's H-town like we are, so it's good for us to compare notes but good to see him at practice."

Silas joked that out of the 20 players on the Rockets' current roster, he could see Jae'Sean Tate and Eric Gordon putting on pads and competing on the gridiron.

