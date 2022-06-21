Report: Daishen Nix Intends To Play Summer League For Rockets

Second-year prospect Daishen Nix plans to spend a portion of the off-season participating with the Houston Rockets during the 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

HOUSTON — The NBA released its schedule for the 2K23 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Monday, and the Houston Rockets' first opponent will be the Orlando Magic on July 7. Bearing any last-minute changes to the 2022 NBA Draft order, the game will feature a contest between Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero — two of the top three picks.

The remainder of the Rockets' summer league roster is uncertain. But Houston's starting point guard inside the Thomas & Mack Center will likely be second-year prospect Daishen Nix.

Nix revealed during the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' first-ever Basketball Champ Camp Monday morning that he plans on participating in the Rockets Summer League action.

After spending the entire 2021-22 season alternating from the G League to the NBA, Nix has an opportunity to validate himself as a rotational player in coach Stephen Silas' lineup next season. Nix has used the 24 games he played with the Rockets last season as a template to enhance his play as a backup point guard for the 2022-23 campaign.

"I've been working out with the Rockets throughout the off-season," Nix said. "On the offensive end, it's about learning when to take the jump shots I need to take, attacking the basket and getting my teammates involved and open.

"On the defensive end, it's all about playing 94 feet. Those are some of the things I have to work on to keep myself in the game — especially being with the Rockets."

Nix said becoming more vocal on the court is the top attribute he has worked on throughout the off-season. As a point guard, Nix believes it's his job to be the loudest on the court as a floor general and leader.

Nix signed a two-way contract with the Rockets after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. His performance with the Vipers led the Rockets to convert his two-way contract into a standard deal.

He averaged 20.6 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, 7.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 steals across 18 games played with the Vipers last season. Nix re-joined the Vipers in April and helped the franchise capture their fourth championship title in team history. The Vipers defeated the Delaware Blue Coats 2-0 during the 2022 G League Finals.

Following a Summer League match against the Magic, the Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 9, followed by the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers on July 11 and 14.

