NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Throw Wrench Into Rockets Plan

What a potential draft class could look like if the Houston Rockets miss on their consensus top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft will be on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Houston Rockets have three first-round picks entering the draft at No. 3, 17 and 26. Bearing a significant change, the Rockets will draft Duke's Paolo Banchero with their top overall selection.

Banchero has been the consensus pick for the Rockets since the end of the season. But this latest mock draft, completed by Fanspo.com, featured Houston missing out on Banchero — who was taken one spot ahead by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the No. 3 pick of the Fanspo mock, the Rockets selected Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren. The selection of Holmgren is far from a horrid choice, but it does illustrate an issue with the Rockets having the third choice.

The Orlando Magic took Auburn's Jabari Smith with the top overall pick, leaving the Rockets to choose the latter of the top three prospects.

"I think it does not matter if we pick third or by trading the pick, we are going to be a more talented team this coming season," general manager Rafael Stone said following the results of the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17. "It's an exciting time for the organization, and we are extremely happy.

"I think you always have to go with the best player available. It's our job to win championships. When picking this high in the draft, the goal is to find someone who can be the cornerstone of your franchise."

Holmgren is a 7-foot-1 unicorn whose talents would upgrade the Rockets frontcourt. On the offensive end, Holmgren would give Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green a reliable big that will help attack their opponents in pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll situations.

When the Rockets are not using him as a screener, he will remain involved in the offense. Holmgren's ball-handling makes him a big who can create scoring opportunities for himself as a point-center.

With his ability to score inside and out, Holmgren can take the helm as Houston's second scoring option after averaging 14.1 points while shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from behind the arc. Holmgren is skilled on the offensive end, but his most significant on-court attribute is his defense.

Holmgren has the length to provide the Rockets with a substantial rim protector. And despite his physicality, Holmgren is a solid rebounder. His mobility to stay with smaller guards on a switch will elevate the Rockets' perimeter defense. He averaged 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 32 games with the Bulldogs.

He has the upside to develop into a 20 and 10 prospect. But Holmgren's lack of heftiness (195 lb.) remains the lone issue in his draft stock.

Houston's next two selections had Stone drafting LSU's Tari Eason and G League Ignite's MarJon Beauchamp at picks No. 17 and 26. The Rockets held pre-draft workouts with each prospect.

There is a real chance both Eason and Beauchamp will land in Houston during the latter part of the first round, especially when considering coach Stephen Silas' desires to address the Rockets' defensive woes next season.

The draft class trio of Holmgren, Eason and Beauchamp could go a long way towards the Rockets' rebuild efforts.

