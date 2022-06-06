LSU Draft Prospect Tari Eason Could Be Defensive Gem For Houston

With a pre-draft workout scheduled, the Houston Rockets can enhance their defensive struggles with the draft selection of Tari Eason from LSU.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has been adamant about enhancing his team's defensive production for the upcoming season. The Rockets netted a 116.4 defensive net rating during the 2021-22 campaign, which resulted in Houston finishing the year with the league's worst defense.

But instead of focusing on the disappointing efforts throughout the entire 82-game season. Silas became enamored by the mid-season progress where Houston's defense ranked 21st in the league following their overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 8.

Adding talent to their defensive struggles is a step toward meeting Silas' desires. Houston's defense could take a significant measure with the potential draft selection of Tari Eason from LSU.

Per The Athletic, Eason revealed that he has a pre-draft workout scheduled with the Rockets, showcasing the franchise's interest in the 19-year-old two-way forward.

"Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of our guys, we can do some creative things going into next year now that the foundation has been set," Silas said during the Rockets' exit interviews on April 11. "One of the main things I wanted to do this season, especially after the All-Star Break was to improve our defense.

"We were 21st in defense after the break, which was a big jump from being 30th for most of the season and I am proud of that."

Eason possesses all of the defensive attributes a team looks for when scouting prospects entering the 2022 NBA Draft. He can guard positions one through five on the defensive end. And given his 7-foot-2 wingspan, Eason can create havoc in the passing lanes. Once in the open court, Eason's athleticism gives him an advantage on his way to an uncontested dunk attempt.

Eason's talents were on display amidst LSU's 66-51 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on Dec. 1. He scored 20 points in 25 minutes of play while recording five steals in the home win. The highlight of the game came at the 6:55 mark of the first half when Eason converted a behind-the-back dunk after intercepting a pass attempt from Ohio's Mark Sears.

In addition to playing the passing lanes, Eason's long arms help in his contributions to protect the basket. In the game against the Bobcats, Eason tied a season-high in blocks with three rejections on the day.

"I can guard multiple positions," Eason said following his pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Monday. "I am a high-flyer who can do a little bit of everything. That is what teams are liking in me when it comes to my versatility. I have the ability to do a little bit of everything."

The same on-court production that made Eason an intriguing prospect against Ohio helped the Tigers record a 76-68 SEC Conference victory over Texas A&M on Feb. 8. Eason notched 25 points on 58.2 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 12 rebounds, three steals and a trio of blocks inside Reed Arena.

Eason acknowledged that he models his game after five-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion Kawhi Leonard. While it may take a while before he can become the same scoring threat as Leonard, Eason is well on his way to emulating his favorite player as a defensive juggernaut in the NBA.

Acquiring Eason through the draft would balance out Houston's offensive addition of Paolo Banchero, who the Rockets are likely to take with the No. 3 pick.

The Rockets' second draft selection will take place at pick No. 17 via the Brooklyn Nets. Eason finished his sophomore campaign at LSU, averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33 games.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN