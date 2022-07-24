Skip to main content

Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Wows At Drew League

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason put on an impressive performance during a Drew League victory in Los Angeles.
HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Summer League tournament is over in Las Vegas, but Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason continues to find competitive play. 

In a Drew League contest Saturday in Los Angeles, Eason led All In to an 87-85 victory over No Shnacks. He scored a game-high 37 points on 59.2 percent shooting, and added 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the win.

Eason, the 17th overall pick, first played in the Drew League a few years ago. That appearance didn't go as well as this one.

"This has been so special to me — it is hard to put into words," Eason told The Athletic following the game. "I've put in a lot of work throughout the offseason, and this is a testament to my work."

Eason's showing in LA was a strong follow-up to his five-game outing during the NBA Summer League. During his time in Las Vegas, the LSU product teamed with lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr. to give fans a glimpse of the Houston's frontcourt of the future.

On Monday, the NBA named Eason one of five players on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League first team.

Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and a block. Only Tacko Fall averaged more rebounds than Eason.

