Rockets Tari Eason Wanted To Prove Himself During Summer League Play

Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason wanted to prove himself during his nine-day stay during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League outing.
Houston — Tari Eason has already made a notable name for himself ahead of his rookie season with the Houston Rockets.

He took home first-team honors following an impressive nine-day outing during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. Two weeks later, The Drew League held Eason as player of the week after leading All-In to an 87-85 victory over No Shnacks in Los Angeles.

Eason is all about business and improving his game. But Sunday morning at the grand opening of WSS, Eason took a brief moment to reflect on his impressive summer ahead of his first NBA season. 

“Honestly, it is something I have been looking forward to my whole life,” Eason told USA Today Sports Wire. “You see summer league and you see all the guys who played before you. You see the rich NBA lineage before you, and you want to put on a show and prove yourself. So, I went out there and tried to do that.”

Eason's summer performances illustrated why the Rockets heavily pursued his services ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. And the reason as to why he has already established himself as a reliable rotational player within Stephen Silas' rotation next season. 

He averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game outing in Las Vegas.

Eason's best game during the Rockets' 2-3 stint in Las Vegas took place during Houston's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Eason led the way with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks in the win.

