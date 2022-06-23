Skip to main content

76ers Trying To Land Rockets Eric Gordon In Three-Team Deal

The 76ers could be the team that ends Eric Gordon's six-year tenure with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers, who finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 51-31 record, are trying to land Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon in a draft-night deal. The 76ers are trying to land Gordon in a three-team deal, as first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The third team involved could be the Portland Trail Blazers, who will acquire Matisse Thybulle back from Philadelphia. The 76ers are entering the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 23 pick, which will be sent to Houston in the exchange. 

If Gordon is dealt to the 76ers, he will be reuniting with former teammate James Harden and general manager Daryl Morey.  

Stone vowed that the Rockets will be an "aggressive" team as endless possibilities looms over the franchise.

"That's probably the biggest commonality that Tillman [Fertitta] and I bring to life," Stone said Tuesday afternoon. "We are aggressive people. It doesn't mean that we are going to get anything done. But we are only going to do deals we internally decide are really good ones."

Stone said he is willing to call every team 5,000 times in hopes of finding the right deal. The possibilities for Houston could range from acquiring another first-round pick to deciding to package each selection in a trade and not draft anyone — which is a highly doubtful situation.

Last year's draft witnessed the Rockets trade two future first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 16 selection. Houston's drafted Turkish big man Alperen Sengun, who will start at center for the Rockets in 2023 following the pending departure of Wood.

