Brooklyn’s Durant Failure Favorable For Rockets Rebuild?

The Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of losing future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant … and the Houston Rockets are a beneficiary of Brooklyn's failures.

HOUSTON — The Brooklyn Nets, who constructed a super team 15 months ago by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, are on the verge of imploding.

Kevin Durant, who averaged 29.9 points in 55 games played for the Nets in 2022, has requested a trade from Brooklyn — as first reported by The Athletic.

The Nets are not playing hardball with Durant's trade request. Brooklyn is currently working with Durant and his representatives in hopes of finding a new home for the 12-time All-Star.

With the looming departure of Durant, the Nets will likely trade Kyrie Irving and embark on a full rebuild.

The Nets could lose two former MVPs and one of the league's most explosive point guards in four months and plummet towards basketball purgatory. The most significant beneficiary in the Nets' debacle are the Rockets.

"You have to remember in my first four years, I did not know what a draft pick was," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said when speaking to the media prior to the 2022 NBA Draft. "When you look at Boston [Celtics] and Golden State [Warriors] those are teams that are great because those are players who were drafted.

"Sometimes, bad things have to happen in order for you to be great. And when you look at the past of this franchise, the Rockets were always great after the draft picks they had."

The Rockets currently own the Nets' first-round picks in 2024 and 2026. Houston also holds the rights to a first-round pick swap in 2023, 2025 and 2027 — which could be the most vital draft selections acquired in the deal that sent Harden to the Nets in 2021.

Despite finishing with the league's worst record for two consecutive seasons, Houston remains fully committed to rebuilding through the draft. And Brooklyn's chaotic situation could boost Houston's return to relevancy.

Over half the league has called the Nets about acquiring Durant. His wishlist includes the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

