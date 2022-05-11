Rockets Continue To Work With John Wall To Find Trade Partner

The Houston Rockets and John Wall will continue to work alongside each other in hopes of finding a trade partner this offseason.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are on the verge of an intriguing off-season. The franchise has the core of its foundation already in place, given the developments of its young core. And Houston will have a chance to add another significant piece with a top-five prospect acquired through the 2022 NBA Draft.

The most significant situation Houston will face when reconstructing its roster will be solving the dilemma of John Wall. The two respective parties agreed to part ways before the 2021-22 campaign, but the Rockets failed to find a trade partner.

The organization will reevaluate trade options for the five-time All-Star point guard while a buyout remains a far-fetched resolution.

"I think there is a real market for John," general manager Rafael Stone said on April 11. "I think we will find a deal that will work for both him and us. If one doesn't materialize, we will cross that bridge if one doesn't occur. But that is something he is not focused on. And it is something I am not focused on at this time either."

Wall's contract remains the primary reason Houston failed to find a trade partner. Wall made $44.3 million during the 2021-22 season. He opted into his player option in April and will make $47.3 million next season — trailing only Stephen Curry for the highest salary in 2023.

Injuries have robbed Wall of the player he was at the time he signed his max deal in 2017 with the Washington Wizards. But he can still play a vital role on a contending team if given the opportunity.

In 2021 Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank after a two-year hiatus.

Stone assured the relationship between Wall and the Rockets remains strong while a resolution resides in limbo.

"I love John — I say that every time because I do," Stone said. "We will continue to work together as we have before. And I am very appreciative of him."

Houston came close to trading Wall during the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10. The Rockets would have sent Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook. But the Lakers' unwillingness to attach a future first-round pick halted the trade.