Martin Out, Tari In: Eason Enamored By Rockets

With Kenyon Martin Jr. requesting a trade, could the Houston Rockets find his potential replacement in LSU's Tari Eason?

HOUSTON — With the backcourt set and Alperen Sengun taking the helm as the starting center next season, it appears that the Houston Rockets are focusing on upgrading their forward corps during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Rockets are closing in on selecting Duke's Paolo Banchero with their top selection of the draft and could choose another forward with one of their additional picks at No. 17 or No. 26. The possibility of Houston adding to their frontcourt has resulted in Kenyon Martin Jr. requesting a trade, as the second-generation NBA player yearns for more minutes ahead of his third campaign in the league.

Houston's young corps will take a slight decline should they grant Martin's trade request. But the Rockets could find his successor at pick No. 17 by landing Tari Eason from LSU. Eason held a pre-draft workout with the Rockets and is enamored by the possibility of joining Banchero in Houston.

"That would be really dope," Eason said when speaking to the media via Zoom Monday afternoon. "I've known Banchero and Kevin [Porter Jr.] since high school, and I think it would be really cool if we all got to play together. Having an opportunity to go to a team where you have some familiar faces would be special."

Eason's offense will not make him a day one starter. But his defensive characteristics make him a good fit to replace the 22.0 minutes Martin averaged during his tenure with the Rockets.

He can guard positions one through five on the defensive end. And given his 7-foot-2 wingspan, Eason can create havoc in the passing lanes. Eason finished his sophomore campaign at LSU, averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 33 games.

Eason's defensive versatility has made him a highly sought-after prospect who has worked out for a dozen teams, including the Rockets' division rival, the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs, who are entering the draft with the No. 9, 20 and 25 picks, have held two interviews with Eason since his workout.

"I see myself as a wing defender who can play some small-ball five," Eason said. "I can be plugged into a lot of different places and provide instant defense and energy."

Eason described himself as far from a complete player and is eager to enhance his on-court deficiencies on an NBA level. Shooting is the main attribute Eason emphasized when speaking on what areas of his game he polished before declaring for the draft.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets are a pair of other teams highly interested in acquiring Eason's services during the draft. The Hornets and Eason have stayed in communication since his workout. Charlotte has a pair of picks at No. 13 and 15.

