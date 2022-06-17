Source: Rockets & John Wall Still 'Working On Something' - Move Coming

The Houston Rockets and John Wall continue to work towards a solution as a departure appears inevitable.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets completed their first major move of the off-season on Wednesday. The Rockets agreed to a deal that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquise Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Rockets will continue to shop several players through the off-season, and the departure of John Wall appears inevitable. A source told Inside the Rockets on Thursday that Houston and Wall are still "working on something" to end their two-year partnership.

Finding a solution regarding Wall is a top priority for the Rockets, and a buyout could be the most likely scenario. Per Bleacher Report, Wall and the franchise could revisit the possibility of a buyout if the organization cannot find a trade partner before the draft on June 23.

Wall opted into his player option in April and will make $47.3 million next season, barring a buyout. Wall's salary trails only Stephen Curry for the highest salary for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

During the 2020-21 season, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. After a two-year hiatus, Wall proved he still had something left in the tank.

Eric Gordon is another player the Rockets could move on from before the draft. After providing Houston a veteran presence while contributing 14.8 points the previous two seasons, the Rockets are seeking a first-round pick in a potential deal.

