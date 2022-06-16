Rockets Seeking 1st Round Pick In Eric Gordon Trade

The Rockets are not done making moves this offseason

The Houston Rockets are currently engaged in a long-term rebuild but still have some veteran talents from the previous era on their roster.

However, coming off the trade of Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, it appears as though Eric Gordon could be the next veteran to be on the move.

On Thursday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Rockets are looking to move Gordon for a similar as Wood -- and more specifically, a first-round pick.

"After trading Christian Wood for its steady asking price of a first-round pick, Houston is still seeking a first-rounder for Eric Gordon, per sources," Fischer Tweeted.

Gordon, 33, is coming off a 2021-22 season with averages of 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. While his scoring average was the lowest since 2014, he was highly efficient as an initiator of the offense and playing off the ball.

If the Rockets are indeed seeking to trade Gordon, doing so sooner rather than later would be a wise move. He is set to earn just under $19.6 million in 2022-23 and has a $20.9 million non-guaranteed final-year salary in 2023-24. Houston could command real value in trade talks.

Fischer's report, however, is a direct contradiction of a report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic, who reported that the Rockets want to keep Gordon, in hopes that his veteran presence in the starting lineup can help their young team continue to develop defensively.

“The Rockets want to be a better defensive team, and right now, all signs are pointing to veteran Eric Gordon reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup once he returns.”

The Rockets appear unlikely to be much for players in free agency, meaning most of their moves will likely occur using the 2022 NBA Draft. Currently, the consensus projection for Houston is to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick.

Banchero projects as being a four in the NBA and that would leave the Rockets still needing a veteran at the three spot. Ultimately, that would be the case whether they ended up with Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren, too.

The Rockets also have No. 17, and the newly acquired No. 26 pick as well.

With Jalen Green surely set to shoulder more of the offensive load in his sophomore campaign, Gordon's off-ball strengths will become all the more valuable. Especially if they were to work Banchero into their half-court attack.

In recent years, teams pairing up high potential prospects with cohesive veteran talents have helped the overall success of a franchise.

