Ja Morant Praises 'Highly Disrespected' Russell Westbrook

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook offered up praise for Ja Morant before the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday, and Memphis' rookie point guard reciprocated with admiration postgame.

"I still feel like he's highly disrespected," Morant told the media at the Toyota Center in Houston. "People take his play for granted. I mean, he averaged a triple-double for the last three or four years, and I'm pretty sure they see what he's doing this year, but it's still the same thing. I just love that he still just goes out and plays."

Morant's love of Westbrook is no secret. The Murray State product tabbed Westbrook as his favorite player leading up to the 2019 NBA Draft, and Morant said he tries to play like the 2016-17 MVP. Morant couldn't quite match Westbrook on Wednesday.

Houston's point guard shredded the Grizzlies in Wednesday's blowout victory, finishing the night with 33 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and four steals. Both Harden and Westbrook crossed the 30-point mark in the Rockets' win, while eight different players hit a three pointer. Houston's 140-112 win marked its fifth straight double-digit victory.

Westbrook continues to dominate the NBA after a shaky start to 2019-20. The UCLA product is averaging 32.2 points and 7.4 assists per game since Jan. 1, and he's shooting 52.8% from the field. Only Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan have generated more points via drives in February.

The Rockets advanced to 38–20 with Wednesday's victory, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference. They'll return to the floor on Saturday, facing off against the Celtics in Boston.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.

