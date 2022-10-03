Skip to main content

Jabari Smith Jr. Shines in Rockets Preseason Win Over Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr. puts on a show to lead the Houston Rockets to a preseason victory against the Spurs.

HOUSTON — It did not take long for Jabari Smith Jr. to make an immediate impact on an NBA level.

During the Houston Rockets' first offensive possession of the game, Smith threw down a two-hand dunk assisted by Alperen Sengun. Smith would go on to record 21 points and seven rebounds, as the Rockets took a 134-96 preseason victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. 

Smith put on a show during his unofficial NBA debut. He shot 53.3 percent from the field, which included drilling 5-8 triples in the win.

Behind 15 first-half points from Smith, the Rockets held a 62-37 lead into the halftime break.

Rookie Tari Eason came off the bench and added 21 points in his unofficial debut with the Rockets. 

Coach Stephen Silas has preached heavily about improving the Rockets' play on the defensive side of the ball. And during the first dress rehearsal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Rockets showcased their improvements on defense. 

Houston held San Antonio to 35 percent shooting from the field. The Rockets also forced the Spurs into committing 18 turnovers that resulted in 18 points

Sengun finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Eric Gordon added 13 points in the win. 

Second-year prospect Jalen Green finished the game with seven points. Kevin Porter Jr. contributed to the Rockets' victory with nine points and six assists.

