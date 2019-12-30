RocketsMaven
James Harden Out vs. Pelicans With Right Toe Sprain

Michael Shapiro

James Harden is out for the Rockets' matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Sunday. The NBA's leading scorer will miss Sunday's contest due to a right toe sprain. 

Harden slipped on the floor in the fourth quarter against the Nets on Saturday, and he sported a limp when walking off the floor at the buzzer. Harden told the media his ankle felt "good" postgame.

Houston will be without both halves of its starting backcourt on Sunday as Russell Westbrook will sit due to rest. Westbrook has now sat on the second night of a back-to-back three times this season. Clint Capela is also out on Sunday, missing his second straight game due to a right heel contusion. 

A pair of former Pelicans will start in place of Harden and Westbrook on Sunday. Austin Rivers will start at point guard, and Eric Gordon will earn the start in his first game since undergoing right knee surgery on Nov. 13. Gordon will not play more than 25 minutes on Sunday, according to Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Sunday's contest will mark Harden's first missed game this season. Houston's last game without Harden came in February, a 118-112 Rockets victory in Golden State.

D'Antoni's squad will be missing a serious scoring punch with Harden out of the lineup. The 2017-18 MVP is averaging 38.3 points per game this year, marking the highest single-season scoring average since 1962-63. 

Houston enters Sunday's contest at third place in the Western Conference at 22–10. Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

