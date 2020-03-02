InsideTheRockets
James Harden, Russell Westbrook Create Historic 30-5 Club in February

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets have been on fire of late, ripping off six straight wins to close February. Houston has its pair of MVPs to thank. 

Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden put up gaudy stat lines in the second month of 2020, leading the way as the Rockets climbed within the 1.5 games of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. And Houston's dynamic duo made NBA history in the process. Westbrook and Harden became the first pair of teammates to average 30 points and five assists per game in the same month, creating the illustrious 30-5 club.

Westbrook earned the greatest share of headlines for his impressive February. The nine-time All-Star averaged 33.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and six assists per game last month, shooting an impressive 54.9% from the field in the process. Westbrook capped his February in style, too. He torched the Celtics in Boston on Saturday, scoring 41 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. After a shaky first two months, Westbrook has played at an All-NBA level since the calendar turned to 2020. 

Harden's February has been middling compared to his dominant start to the season. The 2017-18 MVP averaged 31.9 points per game in February, a slight dip below his 34.9 PPG mark for the season. But Harden's shooting percentages are trending in the right direction after a troubling January. Harden has seen his field goal percentage rise from 35.5% in January to 46.2% in February, and he posted a 37.3% mark from three last month. With Harden back to his old self, Houston has both of its MVPs firing on all cylinders.

The Rockets will look to advance their winning streak to seven games on Monday as they face the Knicks. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

