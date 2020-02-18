InsideTheRockets
2019-20 is far from Jeff Green's first rodeo. The Rockets' latest addition will play for his seventh team since 2015-16 when he first takes the floor for Houston, and this season will likely mark Green's seventh year in the playoffs. Despite being just 33-years-old, the former first-round pick is one of the NBA's most grizzled veterans.

Green has yet to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 12 seasons, though he came close in the latter part of the last decade. The Georgetown product played alongside LeBron James in Cleveland in 2017-18, but the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors in the Finals. Green believes that this season could mark his first championship alongside Houston's pair of MVPs.

"At the end of the day I did have LeBron James on my team. Here we have two superstars on this team as well, with a good group of guys," Green told Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman on Monday. "Hopefully that can translate into taking us to the promised land.”

Green's arrival in Houston will mark a reunion with the Rockets' dynamic duo. Green was drafted No. 5 overall by the Sonics in the 2007 NBA Draft, and he played four seasons with the organization before getting traded to Boston. Green played with Westbrook in 2008-09 and 2009-10, and he played with Harden in The Beard's rookie year in 2009-10.

"It’s going to be special to see those two guys, the way they’ve grown," Green told Berman. "As a fan of the game it’s been great to see. I’m excited to be with them again."

The Rockets added Green and fellow forward DeMarre Carroll via the buyout market on Monday night. Both players will look to bolster Houston's frontcourt as Mike D'Antoni and Co. continue their small-ball experiment. 

Green is expected to be active for the Rockets in Golden State on Thursday. He can make his home debut with Houston at the Toyota Center on Feb. 24 as the Rockets host the Knicks. 

