The Rockets bolstered their frontcourt depth on Monday as they plan to sign forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green via the buyout market, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Both players will first have to clear waivers before they can sign with Houston.

Green will join his eighth team since 2014-15 upon signing with the Rockets. He's been a solid contributor for Utah this season, averaging 18.4 minutes per game. The No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft last played in the postseason as a member of the 2017-18 Cavaliers, who lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Carroll has struggled in his first season with the Spurs in 2019-20. The 6'6" forward has made just 15 appearances this year, averaging 2.2 points and nine minutes per game while shooting a career-worst 23.1% mark from beyond the arc. Carroll has not appeared in San Antonio's lineup since Jan. 8.

Perhaps the Rockets can revive Carroll's career in the final stretch of 2019-20. The 33-year-old was a solid contributor for the Nets in each of the previous two seasons, canning a combined 251 threes in 140 games. Carroll should see plenty of open shots alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook as he joins the Rockets' wing rotation.

The additions of Carroll and Green provide Houston with two more large wings in its small-ball rotation. The Rockets traded center Clint Capela to the Hawks on Feb. 4, and they used 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker as their starting center in the lead-up to the All-Star break. Forward Robert Covington has already made a significant impact on the Rockets since joining the team on Feb. 6. Houston leads the NBA with 73 turnovers forced in its last four games.

The Rockets exit the All-Star break with five wins in their last seven games. They sit fifth in the Western Conference at 34–20, on pace for their fourth straight 50-win season under head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Houston kicks off the final portion of the season on Thursday against the Warriors. Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.