The Rockets acquired forward Bruno Caboclo in a trade with the Grizzlies on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston will send center Jordan Bell to Memphis, and the two teams will exchange second-round picks, per Wojnarowski,

Houston's deal for Caboclo marks its second trade in the last three days. The Rockets acquired Timberwolves forward Robert Covington on Tuesday night, sending Clint Capela to the Hawks and a first-round pick (along with Gerald Green) to the Nuggets in a four-team deal.

The Rockets found themselves in a serious frontcourt void after dealing Capela, though they've been increasingly effective in small-ball lineups of late. Houston is 3–0 in its last three games without Capela, starting 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker at center in all three contests. Covington and Caboclo are expected to strengthen the Rockets' center-less lineups, and Caboclo could see time at the five.

Caboclo is unlikely to fully supplement Capela in Houston. His role is to be one of a rotational big, soaking up perhaps 20 minutes per game. The 2014 first-round pick averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, but he's seen his minutes slashed in 2019-20. Caboclo is currently working to return to the court after missing the last 11 games with a knee injury.

The Rockets have won four of their last five without Capela, though a difficult challenge awaits against LeBron James and the Lakers on Thursday night. Russell Westbrook is questionable for the contest due to a thumb injury.

Tip-off from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.