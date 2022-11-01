K.J. Martin Shines Amid Rockets' Heartbreaking Loss To Clippers

HOUSTON — After a 125-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns Sunday night, coach Stephen Silas said enhancing the team's fourth-quarter execution was one of the most significant lessons the Houston Rockets could learn.

Twenty-four hours after their departure from the Footprint Center, the Rockets held a 93-90 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers with 43.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets replicated the same passion and intensity they showcased against the Suns. But Paul George's late-game heroics resulted in the Rockets sustaining a 95-93 loss to the Clippers Monday night. George led Los Angeles with 35 points on 15-of-26 shooting from the field.

As a result of the loss, the Rockets finished their four-game west coast road trip winless while falling to 1-7 on the season.

K.J. Martin came off the bench and had the most impactful performance of his young career. He finished the game with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Rockets needed Martin's contributions on both ends of the court, given that Houston took the court without Jae'Sean Tate for the fifth time this season. Tate re-aggravated an ankle injury he sustained during training camp and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Houston.

In addition to Tate, the Rockets needed more contributions on the offensive side of the ball, with Jalen Green struggling inside the Crypto.com Arena. He finished the game with 13 points while shooting 23.5 percent from the field.

Alperen Sengun continued his impressive play since returning from an illness. Sengun made his third start of the season and notched 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Following the loss, the Rockets will return to the Toyota Center Wednesday night for the second half of their home-and-home series against the Clippers. Tip-off is slated for 7 PM CT.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN