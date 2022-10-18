Sophomore Challenges Awaits Rockets Jalen Green

HOUSTON — During NBA media day, Jalen Green revealed several goals he set for himself ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Green said he wanted to help the Houston Rockets have their best season after finishing with the league's worst record for two consecutive years (37-117) while revealing All-Star aspirations.

But as the franchise cornerstone of a young team, assistant coach John Lucas II understands Green's sophomore season will come with new challenges.

"I keep telling Jalen that he has no idea what he is in store for coming into his second season," Lucas said. "With him being a big focal point for us with his scoring, people are going to guard him differently now that he is higher up on the team's scouting report."

Starting against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday inside the State Farm Arena, opposing teams will use game film from the second half of Green's rookie campaign to defend the sophomore sensation.

Green closed out his rookie season by averaging 22.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field during the final 17 games — which included scoring a career-high 41 points in a loss against the Hawks in April.

After helping the Rockets close out their preseason schedule with a 122-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers Friday night, Green averaged 27.0 points while shooting an efficient 55.8 percent from the field during Houston's final three exhibition games.

The new defensive schemes Green will encounter this coming season could lead to early struggles. But Lucas believes Green will be fine, given his basketball intelligence, and the work he has put in throughout the summer.

"Jalen absorbs knowledge," Lucas said. "He knows where his spots are. And we have set up things to help him be successful. He has to take advantage of the system and not take it for granted. This is the one league that will humble you quickly if you don't work."

Since the start of training camp inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, the Rockets believe they can be one of the league's most surprising teams of the season. And Green has placed the potential success of the franchise upon his shoulders.

