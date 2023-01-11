Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?

"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.

The Houston Rockets are certainly in no position to poke fun at the rebuilding process of any NBA West foes ... no matter how much fun it always is to poke fun at the "regal'' Los Angeles Lakers ... who right now are so desperate for help that they are opening their gym doors once again to DeMarcus Cousins.

"Boogie'' will reportedly workout the Lakers this week, for a workout “at some point next week.”

Can you say "desperation''?

The Lakers at center have spent the year juggling injury issues with Anthony Davis and performance issues with Damian Jones (Thomas Bryant is playing well despite his own injury challenges) and now are seemingly willing to make roster room for Cousins, maybe in the form of a 10-day contract, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Cousins has been sitting on the couch this season (metaphorically, at least, as one report insists he "works out six days a week''). Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Milwaukee Bucks last year, where now-Lakers coach Darvin Ham was an assistant.

Once upon a time a four-time All-Star Game star, Cousins of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season - really the last time he put up decent numbers, as in 25 games with the Rockets he averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes before being released.

