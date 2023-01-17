Lakers vs. Rockets, Says Charles Barkley, 'Like 2 Ugly Girls Fighting!'

Charles Barkley's characterization of the Los Angeles Lakers meeting with the Houston Rockets is also ... well, funny.

It's chauvinistic and it's mean.

During TNT’s Martin Luther King Day NBA broadcast, anchor man Ernie Johnson was detailing the nine-game schedule, which was to be capped by the (then-)19-24 Lakers against the (then-)10-33 Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately for TNT, the two teams - watchable as they may be to some fans (in what turned out to be a Lakers' victory featuring James reaching 38,000 career points) - represent the basement of the Western Conference.

And Charles Barkley in good faith could not recommend to the view hanging around to watch.

“If you really bored and got nothing else to do, watch that game. That’s like two ugly girls fighting. Nobody cares who wins!” Barkley said.

Rockets fans, watching as Houston hopefully is in the process of building something special (despite being ranked at the bottom of the league right now) can disagree. ... especially after a night in which Alperen Sengun put on a show.

"To play against LeBron is everyone's dream," Sengun said after he scored a team-best 33 points while recording his 22nd career double-double with 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.. "You watched him as a kid and played with him in 2K. Ten years later, I'm going to tell my kids, I played against him. It was just a great moment."

James out-dueled the second-year man from Turkey to hand the Rockets a 140-132 loss, which extends the Houston losing streak to 11.

All in all, Barkley's point is understandable and it is funny ...

Even though it is something short of politically correct.

