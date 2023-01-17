NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Remain Dead Last?

The Houston Rockets are losers of 11 straight games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are riding an NBA-worst 11-game losing streak after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

While the Rockets kept it close down the stretch, Houston was unable to pull out its first win in three weeks.

With the consistent losing, the Rockets remain in 30th place for this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"The Rockets recorded their 11th straight loss Monday night, which ties the Spurs for the longest skid this season," Sports Illustrated writes. "Houston tacked on four more losses and only one was closer than 20 points. Sacramento dished out defeats of 20 and 25 points, the Clippers dispatched them by 21 and then the Lakers did so by eight. After four straight on the road, the Rockets return home, where the worst team in the NBA has performed marginally better than on the road. Charlotte is in Houston on Wednesday for a meeting of the last-place teams from the East and West."

The Rockets have a chance to snap their losing streak this week with the Charlotte Hornets coming to town on Wednesday. If the team can't grab a win there, the team will get another crack at it against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Saturday.

