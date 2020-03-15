The NBA is in uncharted territory amid the coronavirus outbreak, with play suspended for at least 30 days due to the public health crisis. The league has dictated its slate of policies during the suspension, and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni detailed his team's approach on Friday.

"For right now, individually, players have to [train] on their own," D'Antoni said on SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "And our guys know what to do anyway, and they do have one trainer they can see anyway. ...Individuals will have to take care of their own bodies."

D'Antoni has been effusive in his praise of both the NBA and local health officials in the lead up to the league's suspension. Houston's head coach echoed his previous sentiments on Friday, crediting the NBA for starting the slate of suspensions and cancellations throughout the world of sports.

"The NBA probably led the way in cancelling," D'Antoni said. "They're on top of things. If they came to that conclusion, everyone was going to follow suit."

The NBA has not set a return date as the United States deals with the coronavirus outbreak, and there has not been word on whether the season will be outright cancelled. D'Antoni said he assumes an update will come from the league in the coming weeks.

"I would imagine when they have information that is pertinent they'll get it out," D'Antoni said. "Whenever they have an update, we'll do what we need to do."

The Rockets enter the coronavirus suspension No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. D'Antoni and the Rockets are on pace for their fourth straight 50-win season, though they did lose four of their last five games prior to Wednesday's suspension.