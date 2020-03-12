InsideTheRockets
NBA Bans Group Practices, Workouts During Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The NBA outlined its policies regarding the league’s coronavirus suspension on Thursday, including a mandate not to hold team practices or workouts, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The no-practice mandate is one of central policies dictated by the league in wake of the coronavirus update. Team medical staff will be allowed to contact each player once per day, and players are to “remain home as long as possible," per Charania. The NBA is also forcing players to remain in the market of the team they play for. 

The league suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

Major League Baseball, the NHL, MLS and NCAA have all followed the NBA's decision to suspend league activity. MLB will delay its regular season at least two weeks, while the NBA's suspension will reportedly last at 30 days.

The NBA originally discussed playing games without fans, a plan that was reportedly opposed by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta. Instead, the league opted for a suspension of the season, a move that could reportedly push the Finals into August.

The season's suspension could prove to be beneficial to the Rockets. Houston defeated the Timberwolves on Tuesday, but it previously lost four straight contests, with three losses coming against teams under .500. James Harden and Co. are currently No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24.

The Rockets were slated to face LeBron James and the Lakers on Thursday night. They will presumably travel back to Los Angeles whenever the 2019-20 season resumes.

