NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks Avoid Elimination In Game 4 Victory vs. Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks avoided elimination Friday night in a 122-84 Game 4 victory against the Boston Celtics. With the win, the Mavericks are now trailing the Celtics 3-1 in the 2024 NBA Finals. The 38-point win by the Mavericks marked the third-largest victory in NBA Finals history.
Five players scored in double figures for the Mavericks inside the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic had a bounce-back performance with 29 points on 12-of-28 shooting, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in the win.
Kyrie Irving followed up his 35-point outing from Game 3 with 21 points and six assists. The win ended Irving's 12-game losing streak against his former team, which he departed for the Brooklyn Nets in July 2019.
Tim Hardaway Jr. had his best performance of the series by adding 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc. Rookie Dereck Lively II added a double-double of 12 rebounds and 11 points.
The Celtics struggled on both ends of the floor. They finished the game shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a team-best 15 points, while Sam Hauser added 14 points off the bench.
Finals MVP favorite Jaylen Brown had arguably his worst performance of the postseason. He finished with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
